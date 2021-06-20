BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XBIT. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XBiotech in the 4th quarter worth $2,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in XBiotech by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XBiotech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XBiotech by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in XBiotech by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XBIT opened at $15.93 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

