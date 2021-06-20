BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gogo were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 50.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the first quarter valued at $627,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOGO. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

