BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 18,829 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Shares of RIGL opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $718.09 million, a PE ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.