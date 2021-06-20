Blank Wallet Price Tops $0.69 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $13.48 million and $974,001.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002048 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00136671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00181296 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,880.26 or 0.99877122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.64 or 0.00827299 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

