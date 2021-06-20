Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $28,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.23.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.20. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

