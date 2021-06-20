Blair William & Co. IL Sells 21,764 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,338,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after purchasing an additional 479,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $114.14 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

