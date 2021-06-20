Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,238 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,040,000 after purchasing an additional 211,282 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 918,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,703,000 after purchasing an additional 69,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.