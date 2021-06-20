Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 1,444.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,576 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.20% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $18,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVI. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,654,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRVI opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.65. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

