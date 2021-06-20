Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 14,152 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.30% of Smartsheet worth $23,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR opened at $70.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $992,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,915 shares of company stock worth $21,051,666 over the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

