Blair William & Co. IL Has $20.95 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 335.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 65.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $9,409,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 40.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,231,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 668,137 shares valued at $72,141,498. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $109.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.00 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

