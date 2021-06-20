Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.80 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.