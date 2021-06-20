Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BGB stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

