Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 22nd

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
BGB stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $13.83.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.