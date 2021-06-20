BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 13th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 52.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.