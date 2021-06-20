BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,523,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.15% of Hanmi Financial worth $89,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAFC. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

