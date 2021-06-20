BlackRock Inc. Has $85.43 Million Stock Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 106.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $85,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,599.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $41.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

