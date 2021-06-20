BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $81,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

