Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 981,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.29. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Black Knight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 39.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

