Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,478.78 and approximately $22.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

