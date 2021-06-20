Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Tops $443.16 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $443.16 million and $12.34 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00006989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00056058 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039574 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

