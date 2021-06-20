Bismuth Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $641.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008302 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,359,796 coins and its circulating supply is 21,291,490 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

