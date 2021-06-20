BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.67 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $162,801.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.00726954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00083118 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

