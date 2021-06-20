BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Position Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,904 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.
In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,082 shares of company stock worth $5,561,984. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
