BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Position Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,489,000 after acquiring an additional 110,904 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.77. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,082 shares of company stock worth $5,561,984. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

