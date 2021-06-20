Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 189.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $87,957,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2,831.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 152,426 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.44. 2,873,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,395. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.32. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.