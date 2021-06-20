Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.73 and the highest is $5.82. Biogen posted earnings of $10.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $18.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.02 to $21.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $20.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.31 to $27.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $388.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $297.32.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

