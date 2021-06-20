BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $21.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $15.89 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 34,615 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

