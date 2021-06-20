Bintex Futures One Day Trading Volume Tops $735,507.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002064 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $72,113.71 and approximately $735,507.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00136373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00177525 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.24 or 0.99870901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.42 or 0.00848991 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

