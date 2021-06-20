Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Binance USD has a market cap of $9.46 billion and $3.67 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00024512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.22 or 0.00742831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00044343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00083470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,451,605,492 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

