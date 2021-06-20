Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $3,303,252.12 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,056,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Bora Chung sold 785 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $115,308.65.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $1,231,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $178.50 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $225,525,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

