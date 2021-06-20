Bezant (BZNT) Price Tops $0.0014

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Bezant has traded up 123.8% against the US dollar. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1,291.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.18 or 0.00729218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Bezant is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

