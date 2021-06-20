Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.00 to $178.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.89.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $99.86 and a one year high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.50.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after purchasing an additional 269,382 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after purchasing an additional 124,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

