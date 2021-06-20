BetterBetting Trading Up 43,024.5% This Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00731736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00043492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083161 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

