Beowulf (BWF) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $104,350.00

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Beowulf coin can now be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $14.52 million and $104,350.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00059094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.00742555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00083716 BTC.

About Beowulf

BWF is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

