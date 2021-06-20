Benoit Dageville Sells 61,364 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total transaction of $14,530,995.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $6,811,857.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,506 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $6,631,920.90.

On Monday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 28,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $6,509,720.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $249.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.63. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.28.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $1,335,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $2,814,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Snowflake by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

