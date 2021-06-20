Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.24

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and $181,119.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00003490 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00024408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $270.48 or 0.00762088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083944 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 23,280,906 coins and its circulating supply is 9,097,599 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

