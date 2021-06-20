Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Increased to GBX 4,200 by Analysts at Libertas Partners

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target boosted by Libertas Partners from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,776.64 ($49.34).

LON BWY opened at GBX 3,369 ($44.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,574.70. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

