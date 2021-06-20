bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEBE opened at $6.99 on Friday. bebe stores has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51.

Get bebe stores alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for bebe stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bebe stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.