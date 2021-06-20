BBTV (TSE:BBTV) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE BBTV opened at C$7.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. BBTV has a twelve month low of C$7.50 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.66 million and a P/E ratio of -10.11.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

