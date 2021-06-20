Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Holdings Lowered by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,791,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 4.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

