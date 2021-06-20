Barrett Asset Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 614 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EXPD opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.11. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $126.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

