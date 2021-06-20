Barrett Asset Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 46,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,262,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $66.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

