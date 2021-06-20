Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCS. Investec raised shares of Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. Barclays has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 171,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 87,615 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barclays by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 386,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

