Barclays Boosts DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $35.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DCP. Citigroup raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.14.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

