Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 91,942 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91,942 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of Yum! Brands worth $393,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,687 shares of company stock worth $7,428,050. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

