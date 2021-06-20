Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,213 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,524,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $495,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,864,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,619,000 after purchasing an additional 974,586 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 240,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

