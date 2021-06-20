Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,537,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.76% of Otis Worldwide worth $515,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIS. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.