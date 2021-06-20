Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $451,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PGR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.71. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

