Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 18,560 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $377,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,598 shares of company stock worth $24,881,741 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.05. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.37 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

