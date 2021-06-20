Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.36% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $469,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $154.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.58 and a twelve month high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

