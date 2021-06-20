Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 22.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $101.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

