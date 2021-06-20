Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of MSCI worth $48,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,167,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 699,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,187,000 after buying an additional 162,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.86.

NYSE MSCI opened at $502.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $472.55. The company has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.50 and a 1-year high of $506.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

